Anniversary: Phillip and Lynne Bradford, Marshallville

Phillip and Lynne Bradford of Marshallville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 17. They were married in 1967 in Swanton by the Rev. Dwight S. Bradford, brother of the groom.

