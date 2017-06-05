Summit-County 49 mins ago 11:20 a.m.Twinsburg Township man contacts...
A Twinsburg Township man was arrested for downloading and viewing child pornography after contacting police to avoid a scam from the website. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Julius Mays, 22, visited a child porn site and entered his personal information in order to download the website's content.
