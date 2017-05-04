Shots fired at man chasing stolen car: Cleveland Heights police blotter
The Cleveland Heights police blotter includes an item in which a man reported being shot at as he chased an auto stolen the day before from his friend. Shots fired, Noble Road: At 6:50 p.m. April 29, a man spotted a green Porsche Cayenne that had been stolen the day before from a friend while the friend was in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Wyatt
|Mar '17
|Screw you
|1
|TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|2
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Greg Johnson
|40
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC