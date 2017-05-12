Posted On12 May 2017

Friday May 12 Read more: TheCourier.com

Chopin Hall and the Ohio State University Extension Hancock County have partnered to offer a free cooking class geared toward helping low-income families learn the importance of planning and preparing healthy meals and getting the most out of food shopping on a tight budget.

