Northeast Ohio mother, son sentenced ...

Northeast Ohio mother, son sentenced to prison for $8 million health-care fraud scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

A mother and son were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for a multimillion-dollar scheme to fraudulently bill government medical programs through a Northeast Ohio home health-care company. Delores Knight, 71, of Cleveland Heights was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MACEDONIA is GREECE! Jun 3 makedonas from ci... 3
Challenge May 31 Staytrue 1
Challenge May 31 Staytrue 1
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) May 31 calover 43
Macedonia USA named after Greek city. (Jan '15) May 31 Mkz6 2
Amanda Wyatt Mar '17 Screw you 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC