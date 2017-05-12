Fri. May 12th, 2017
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MACEDONIA is GREECE!
|May 5
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|1
|Amanda Wyatt
|Mar '17
|Screw you
|1
|TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|2
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Greg Johnson
|40
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC