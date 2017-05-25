Engagement: Brooke Smith, Jordan Thomas
Timothy Smith of Orrville and Vincent and Angela Erwin of Smithville announce the engagement of their daughter, Brooke Smith of Twinsburg, to Jordan Thomas, also of Twinsburg. He is the son of Brad and Teri Thomas of Orrville.
