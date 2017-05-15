Election Roundup | North Royalton, Twinsburg pass school levies, Parma fails Read Story Chris Tye
From Alliance to Wooster, 37 local school districts headed to the ballots on Tuesday. While May is not usually considered a big month election-wise, there were plenty of important issues to be decided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MACEDONIA is GREECE!
|May 5
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|1
|Amanda Wyatt
|Mar '17
|Screw you
|1
|TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|2
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Greg Johnson
|40
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC