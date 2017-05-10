County joins NOPEC gas aggregation pr...

County joins NOPEC gas aggregation program

On May 8, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro executed the documents necessary for the county to join the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council . According to county officials, NOPEC is the largest governmental retail aggregator in the nation and will provide an opt-out natural gas aggregation program.

