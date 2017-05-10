County joins NOPEC gas aggregation program
On May 8, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro executed the documents necessary for the county to join the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council . According to county officials, NOPEC is the largest governmental retail aggregator in the nation and will provide an opt-out natural gas aggregation program.
