Cops: Man Who Cited Extortion on Chil...

Cops: Man Who Cited Extortion on Child Porn Site Is Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Authorities say an Ohio man who told them he was being extorted for visiting a child pornography website told the police instead of paying. The Summit County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Julius Mays of Twinsburg told police he entered his personal information on a child porn site and that he later got an email demanding $5,000, or he would be reported to the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MACEDONIA is GREECE! May 5 MACEDONIA ISGREECE 1
Amanda Wyatt Mar '17 Screw you 1
TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12) Mar '17 MACEDONIA ISGREECE 2
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) Mar '17 Greg Johnson 40
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
News Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ... Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 No. 3
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC