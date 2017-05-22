Cops: Man Who Cited Extortion on Child Porn Site Is Arrested
Authorities say an Ohio man who told them he was being extorted for visiting a child pornography website told the police instead of paying. The Summit County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Julius Mays of Twinsburg told police he entered his personal information on a child porn site and that he later got an email demanding $5,000, or he would be reported to the police.
