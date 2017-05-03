Boston trustees approve new zoning regulations

Applicants who require a hearing for the Board of Zoning Appeals must now provide 20 copies of their materials, up from the previous number of 14. Also, the fee to cover the cost of a court reporter has increased from $180 to $250. In other news, the trustees discussed the relationship between bicyclists and automobile drivers in the township with Zoning Inspector Doug Mayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.