Boston trustees approve new zoning regulations
Applicants who require a hearing for the Board of Zoning Appeals must now provide 20 copies of their materials, up from the previous number of 14. Also, the fee to cover the cost of a court reporter has increased from $180 to $250. In other news, the trustees discussed the relationship between bicyclists and automobile drivers in the township with Zoning Inspector Doug Mayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Wyatt
|Mar '17
|Screw you
|1
|TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|2
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Greg Johnson
|40
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC