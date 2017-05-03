Boston trustees approve new zoning re...

Boston trustees approve new zoning regulations

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Applicants who require a hearing for the Board of Zoning Appeals must now provide 20 copies of their materials, up from the previous number of 14. Also, the fee to cover the cost of a court reporter has increased from $180 to $250. In other news, the trustees discussed the relationship between bicyclists and automobile drivers in the township with Zoning Inspector Doug Mayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Wyatt Mar '17 Screw you 1
TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12) Mar '17 MACEDONIA ISGREECE 2
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) Mar '17 Greg Johnson 40
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
News Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ... Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 No. 3
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC