Twinsburg's Rock The Park announces summer 2017 live music schedule

Friday Apr 28

Rock The Park , Twinsburg's outdoor music event, will kick off its summer concert series with Reggae Fest Cleveland on Friday, May 26. The festival will feature live music from reggae artists Nick Zuber, Umojah Nation and Carlos Jones & The PLUS Band, as well as food trucks, craft beer and wine. Rock The Park is located at the Perici Amphitheatre in Glenn Chamberlain Park and includes outdoor seating.

