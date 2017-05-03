Suspended speeder lobbies for marijuana-only ticket: Orange Village police blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Jackson Road: After stopping a car going 50 mph in a 25-mph zone on the afternoon of April 21, the officer smelled marijuana as he approached. The driver, a Twinsburg man, 21, promptly handed over more than a half-ounce, asking if he could please get a ticket for the marijuana and not for speeding, because he just got his license back.

