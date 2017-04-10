Ohio man convicted at 3rd trial in ex-girlfriend's slaying
A man who maintains his innocence in his ex-girlfriend's slaying has been convicted of aggravated murder at his third trial in northeastern Ohio. Fifty-three-year-old Willard McCarley will be sentenced in Akron Thursday, a day after a jury found him guilty.
