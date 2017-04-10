Ohio man convicted at 3rd trial in ex...

Ohio man convicted at 3rd trial in ex-girlfriend's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A man who maintains his innocence in his ex-girlfriend's slaying has been convicted of aggravated murder at his third trial in northeastern Ohio. Fifty-three-year-old Willard McCarley will be sentenced in Akron Thursday, a day after a jury found him guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Wyatt Mar 28 Screw you 1
TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12) Mar 22 MACEDONIA ISGREECE 2
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) Mar 19 Greg Johnson 40
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
News Lessons to Learn From the "Fugitive Scientists" Mar '17 Frederick 1
News Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ... Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 No. 3
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC