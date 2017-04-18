Man follows teen girl home from school: University Heights police blotter
University Heights police are investigating a matter in which a man followed home from school a teen girl. Suspicious person, Warrensville Center Road: At 3:50 p.m. April 7, a resident went to the police station to report that as his daughter, 15, walked home from school that day, she was approached by a man she didn't know who is about 30 years of age.
