Man convicted 3 times in ex's slaying is sent back to prison

A northeastern Ohio man who was tried and convicted three times in the 1992 slaying of his ex-girlfriend has again been sentenced to life in prison, with possible parole after serving 20 years. Fifty-three-year-old Willard McCarley, of Northfield, already has spent more than a decade behind bars.

