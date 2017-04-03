Imprisoned Ohioan gets 3rd trial in e...

Imprisoned Ohioan gets 3rd trial in ex-girlfrienda s slaying

WDTN-TV Dayton

A man who has been twice convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend but maintains his innocence is getting a third trial in northeastern Ohio. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 53-year-old Willard McCarley goes to trial Tuesday in Summit County court after an appellate court again found errors with his previous trial.

Twinsburg, OH

