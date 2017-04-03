Imprisoned Ohioan gets 3rd trial in ex-girlfrienda s slaying
A man who has been twice convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend but maintains his innocence is getting a third trial in northeastern Ohio. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 53-year-old Willard McCarley goes to trial Tuesday in Summit County court after an appellate court again found errors with his previous trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Wyatt
|Mar 28
|Screw you
|1
|TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12)
|Mar 22
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|2
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Greg Johnson
|40
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Lessons to Learn From the "Fugitive Scientists"
|Mar '17
|Frederick
|1
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC