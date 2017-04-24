CBRE Group, Inc., acquires Twinsburg ...

CBRE Group, Inc., acquires Twinsburg software provider Mainstream at undisclosed price

Tuesday Apr 18

Los Angeles-based CBRE announced Tuesday that it had acquired Mainstream Software, Inc. , a Twinsburg technology business focused on facilities management. The companies didn't disclose terms of the deal, which closed late Friday.

