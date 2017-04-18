Brecksville's trash disposal costs projected to rise under new three-year contract with Rumpke
The city has approved a new three-year contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling in Colerain for garbage disposal and recycling services. The contract, which also covers disposal of leaves and street-sweeper debris, will cost the city an estimated $311,865 annually.
