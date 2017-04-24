Akron Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates Founders' Day
The Akron Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. celebrated the organization's Founders' Day along with the Cleveland and Youngstown chapters Feb. 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twinsburg. According to Akron chapter officials, the theme of the event was "One Motherhood: Cultivating Seeds of Greatness."
