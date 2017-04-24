Akron Chapter of Jack and Jill celebr...

Akron Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates Founders' Day

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

The Akron Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. celebrated the organization's Founders' Day along with the Cleveland and Youngstown chapters Feb. 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Twinsburg. According to Akron chapter officials, the theme of the event was "One Motherhood: Cultivating Seeds of Greatness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Wyatt Mar '17 Screw you 1
TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12) Mar '17 MACEDONIA ISGREECE 2
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) Mar '17 Greg Johnson 40
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
News Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ... Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 No. 3
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC