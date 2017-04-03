Woman wants $1 million from city of Twinsburg for Thanksgiving Day arrest
A Twinsburg woman arrested Thanksgiving Day during what police described as a struggle has filed suit against the city saying its officers improperly arrested her and illegally entered her apartment without a warrant. Officers, meanwhile, wrote in a report that Jacqueline Payne resisted arrest and even grabbed the private region of an officer, though she was never charged with committing any violence against police.
