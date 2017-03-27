Woman backs car into two others and hits building
A Bainbridge woman, 87, backed her vehicle out of a parking space and hit two parked cars before striking the Heinen's store building 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25. She told police she thought her foot was on the brake, but it was on the gas pedal. Minor damage was done to the store and to the two vehicles she hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chagrin Solar Sun.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Wyatt
|11 hr
|Screw you
|1
|TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12)
|Mar 22
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|2
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Mar 19
|Greg Johnson
|40
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Lessons to Learn From the "Fugitive Scientists"
|Mar 3
|Frederick
|1
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in...
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC