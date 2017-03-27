Woman backs car into two others and h...

Woman backs car into two others and hits building

A Bainbridge woman, 87, backed her vehicle out of a parking space and hit two parked cars before striking the Heinen's store building 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25. She told police she thought her foot was on the brake, but it was on the gas pedal. Minor damage was done to the store and to the two vehicles she hit.

