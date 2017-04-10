Summit Metro Parks opens two children...

Summit Metro Parks opens two children's Nature Play areas to encourage outdoor exploration

Tuesday Mar 28

Young visitors to two Summit Metro Parks will soon be able to build, hop, crawl, dig and discover off-trail, just like the many wild creatures that call the parks home. The park district is opening a Nature Play area in Liberty Park's Twinsburg Ledges Area , located at 9999 Liberty Rd. inside Maple Loop Trail, on Sunday, April 9. A second area will open in Akron's Goodyear Heights Metro Park , located at 550 Frazier Ave. across from Pioneer Shelter, on Thursday, April 27. Among the activities planned for Liberty Park are "tree cookies," or stackable discs cut from fallen trees, as well as a potting bench for making mud pies, two A-frame forts, a weaving station, a balance beam and stump hoppers.

