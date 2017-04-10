State to delay its ESSA plan, will ex...

State to delay its ESSA plan, will examine testing, teacher evaluations

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria will delay finalizing Ohio's education and accountability plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act until September, he announced this afternoon. DeMaria said the delay, which educators across Ohio have called for, will allow more time to review statewide testing and other issues before finishing the plan.

