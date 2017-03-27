Cleveland police chase ends in Strong...

Cleveland police chase ends in Strongsville crash

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trading Post

A stolen Ford Focus that was involved in a burglary crashed on westbound state Route 82 following a police chase that began on southbound Interstate 71 in Cleveland. Five suspects were apprehended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TURKEY to BUY FYROM (Oct '12) Mar 22 MACEDONIA ISGREECE 2
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) Mar 19 Greg Johnson 40
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
News Lessons to Learn From the "Fugitive Scientists" Mar 3 Frederick 1
News Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ... Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... Oct '16 No. 3
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC