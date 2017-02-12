Whimsical 'Mary Poppins' at Hudson Players sure to delight children, adults

The cast and crew of "Mary Poppins" at Hudson Players gives more than a spoonful of sugar in this sweet, nostalgic musical based on the series of novels by P.L. Travers and popularized by the Walt Disney film. Fans of the movie, which starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, will recognize many of the elements and songs, including "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Jolly Holiday," "Spoonful of Sugar," "Feed the Birds" and more.

