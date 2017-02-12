Whimsical 'Mary Poppins' at Hudson Players sure to delight children, adults
The cast and crew of "Mary Poppins" at Hudson Players gives more than a spoonful of sugar in this sweet, nostalgic musical based on the series of novels by P.L. Travers and popularized by the Walt Disney film. Fans of the movie, which starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, will recognize many of the elements and songs, including "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Jolly Holiday," "Spoonful of Sugar," "Feed the Birds" and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Will
|3
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Nancy
|39
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in...
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Hii
|3
|FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC