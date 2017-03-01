Revenue from Solon Detention Facility...

Revenue from Solon Detention Facility hits a milestone in terms of paying for itself

Thursday Feb 16

Solon Police Chief Christopher Viland told City Council's Safety and Public Properties Committee last week that the jail is operating at a net cost that is the lowest it's been since 2004. "As of this year, we have successfully generated enough revenue out of the jail so that, for all intents and purposes, the facility will have paid for itself," Viland said Feb. 8. Viland noted that there's "always a debate about whether that's a good thing," but he thanked council for the expenditures it has authorized for personnel.

