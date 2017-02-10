Occupant Rescued from OH Fire by Passerby
Feb. 13--TWINSBURG -- A passer-by saved his sleeping neighbor from an apartment fire around 5 p.m. Saturday at Whitewood Apartments, 9487 Altamont Drive. Fire officials said that just before they arrived, a passer-by climbed to the second-story rear balcony, woke up the resident who was sleeping at the time, and the two jumped from the rear balcony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Will
|3
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Nancy
|39
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in...
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Hii
|3
|FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC