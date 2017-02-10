Occupant Rescued from OH Fire by Pass...

Occupant Rescued from OH Fire by Passerby

Feb. 13--TWINSBURG -- A passer-by saved his sleeping neighbor from an apartment fire around 5 p.m. Saturday at Whitewood Apartments, 9487 Altamont Drive. Fire officials said that just before they arrived, a passer-by climbed to the second-story rear balcony, woke up the resident who was sleeping at the time, and the two jumped from the rear balcony.

