Fraudulent $1,000 check is cashed in Chagrin Falls: Police Blotter

Fraud, West Washington Street: Twinsburg police reported on Feb. 8 that someone cashed a fraudulent check inside the Chagrin Falls Huntington Bank branch in excess of $1,000 after a Twinsburg resident's account had been compromised. An officer requested video footage from the bank on that transaction.

