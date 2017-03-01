Fraudulent $1,000 check is cashed in Chagrin Falls: Police Blotter
Fraud, West Washington Street: Twinsburg police reported on Feb. 8 that someone cashed a fraudulent check inside the Chagrin Falls Huntington Bank branch in excess of $1,000 after a Twinsburg resident's account had been compromised. An officer requested video footage from the bank on that transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Lessons to Learn From the "Fugitive Scientists"
|Mar 3
|Frederick
|1
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in...
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Hii
|3
|FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC