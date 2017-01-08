Record Publishing Co. names new execu...

Record Publishing Co. names new executive editor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

Shriner will oversee the editorial department and direct coverage for the company's seven weekly newspapers, which include the Aurora Advocate, the Cuyahoga Falls News-Press, the Hudson Hub-Times, the Nordonia Hills News Leader, the Stow Sentry, the Tallmadge Express and the Twinsburg Bulletin. A 1998 journalism graduate of Bowling Green State University, Shriner has been with Record Publishing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone remember Gina Romanello? (Mar '10) Nov '16 Sure do 2
Brain Tumor (Jan '06) Nov '16 Iknowwhoiamdoyou 5
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... Oct '16 No. 3
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Hii 3
News FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Walkin Boss 1
Tired Of White Racist Cops Harassing Blacks (Jul '08) Jun '15 hoebo 128
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,186 • Total comments across all topics: 277,722,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC