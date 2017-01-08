Record Publishing Co. names new executive editor
Shriner will oversee the editorial department and direct coverage for the company's seven weekly newspapers, which include the Aurora Advocate, the Cuyahoga Falls News-Press, the Hudson Hub-Times, the Nordonia Hills News Leader, the Stow Sentry, the Tallmadge Express and the Twinsburg Bulletin. A 1998 journalism graduate of Bowling Green State University, Shriner has been with Record Publishing Co.
