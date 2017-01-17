Pair face felony charges in attack wi...

Pair face felony charges in attack with gunfire outside hotel: Orange police blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Cleveland.com

Felonious assault, Orange Place: Police were still sorting out the details in a Jan. 14 incident involving gunshots fired and a bleeding man staggering around the parking lot at the Extended Stay North hotel, where he was a guest. The victim, a Twinsburg man, 20, has since been released from University Hospitals' Main Campus, while his alleged attackers, a Richmond Heights woman, 22, and a Cleveland man, 23, are due in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday , where they could face additional charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) 2 hr Nancy 39
News Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ... Sat Ainu 2
Does anyone remember Gina Romanello? (Mar '10) Nov '16 Sure do 2
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... Oct '16 No. 3
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Hii 3
News FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Walkin Boss 1
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,152,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC