Pair face felony charges in attack with gunfire outside hotel: Orange police blotter
Felonious assault, Orange Place: Police were still sorting out the details in a Jan. 14 incident involving gunshots fired and a bleeding man staggering around the parking lot at the Extended Stay North hotel, where he was a guest. The victim, a Twinsburg man, 20, has since been released from University Hospitals' Main Campus, while his alleged attackers, a Richmond Heights woman, 22, and a Cleveland man, 23, are due in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday , where they could face additional charges.
