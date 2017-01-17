Pair face felony charges in attack with gunfire outside hotel: Orange police blotter

Felonious assault, Orange Place: Police were still sorting out the details in a Jan. 14 incident involving gunshots fired and a bleeding man staggering around the parking lot at the Extended Stay North hotel, where he was a guest. The victim, a Twinsburg man, 20, has since been released from University Hospitals' Main Campus, while his alleged attackers, a Richmond Heights woman, 22, and a Cleveland man, 23, are due in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday , where they could face additional charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.