Northeast Ohio mother, son convicted in $7 million home health-care scheme
A jury on Friday evening convicted a mother and son for a $7 million scheme to fraudulently bill government medical programs through a Northeast Ohio home health-care company. Delores Knight, 71, of Cleveland Heights was found guilty of 12 counts, including conspiracy, health care fraud and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Will
|3
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Nancy
|39
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in...
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Hii
|3
|FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC