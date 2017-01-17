Mother, son stand trial in $7 million...

Mother, son stand trial in $7 million home health-care scheme

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Cleveland.com

A mother and son are on trial in federal court this week on charges that they were part of a scheme to fraudulently bill government medical programs to the tune of more than $7 million through their home health-care company. Delores Knight, 71, of Cleveland Heights, and Isaac Knight, 29, of Macedonia are charged with conspiracy to commit health-care fraud and health-care fraud.

