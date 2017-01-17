Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of Healthcare Businesses Serving Americas Market

Hitachi will combine Hitachi Aloka Medical America, Inc. into Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc. on April 1, 2017, which will then change its name to Hitachi Healthcare America Corporation. The newly formed company will function as the regional headquarters providing sales and maintenances services while driving an enhanced customer-focused strategy for growing the company's current medical modality segments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sys-Con Media.