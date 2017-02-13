Cleveland Heights eyes potential savings with 20-year, multi-million-dollar energy program
It's not part of the proposed energy efficiency package, but new lights in the Lee Road streetscape project are expected to last longer and use less electricity. Here, crews are shown finishing up new traffic signals on Jan. 19. CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City officials say they are still weighing the options on a proposed 20-year, $5.6 million energy efficiency program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Will
|3
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Nancy
|39
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in...
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
|Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13)
|Jan '16
|Anonymous
|5
|Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Hii
|3
|FBI's Jimmy Dimora wiretaps capture sexually ch... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC