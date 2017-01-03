Woman lies about identity; found want...

Woman lies about identity; found wanted on several warrants: Beachwood police blotter

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

Warrant arrest, Green Road: At 12:20 a.m. Dec. 20, police stopped a car being driven by a Cleveland Heights woman, 23, for having fictitious plates. The woman, at first, lied to police about her identity.

Twinsburg, OH

