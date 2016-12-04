DNR warns people near Tri-County FWA to stay indoors
Indiana Conservation Officers are asking residents near the Tri-County Fish and Wildlife Area to stay indoors due to a suicidal subject. Indiana Conservation Officer Jonathon Boyd said Michael D. Miller, 20, Twinsburg, Ohio, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
