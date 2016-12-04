DNR warns people near Tri-County FWA ...

DNR warns people near Tri-County FWA to stay indoors

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Indiana Conservation Officers are asking residents near the Tri-County Fish and Wildlife Area to stay indoors due to a suicidal subject. Indiana Conservation Officer Jonathon Boyd said Michael D. Miller, 20, Twinsburg, Ohio, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone remember Gina Romanello? (Mar '10) Nov '16 Sure do 2
Brain Tumor (Jan '06) Nov '16 Iknowwhoiamdoyou 5
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... Oct '16 No. 3
NF Police randomly checking license plates (Aug '09) Sep '16 Henry 4
News Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12) Sep '16 Solon 2
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Hii 3
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC