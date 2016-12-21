Ohio EPA supervisor fired after Sebri...

Ohio EPA supervisor fired after Sebring lead crisis is rehired, reassigned to non-managerial job

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Cleveland.com

A former supervisor with the Ohio EPA has been rehired by the agency after she was fired in February for poor performance in the Sebring water-lead contamination crisis. Julie Spangler was formerly an enforcement supervisor in the EPA's central office with 23 years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone remember Gina Romanello? (Mar '10) Nov '16 Sure do 2
Brain Tumor (Jan '06) Nov '16 Iknowwhoiamdoyou 5
News Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... Oct '16 No. 3
NF Police randomly checking license plates (Aug '09) Sep '16 Henry 4
News Solon Mugshots: Two Charged After Police Statio... (Dec '12) Sep '16 Solon 2
Twinsburg Old School (Oct '13) Jan '16 Anonymous 5
Is there anyone in this area that does unsecure... (Jun '15) Dec '15 Hii 3
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC