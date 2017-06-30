Libertyfest parade, activities truly ...

Libertyfest parade, activities truly a family affair

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Kenosha News

The parade featured everything from giant Raggedy Ann and Andy stilt walkers, fire trucks and even horseback riders to what 6-year-old Sophie Wilson of Wheatland and her 4-year-old cousin James Heilgeist look for the most: "The candy!" She probably meant the spiffy Tebala Motor Patrol with their Fez-wearing riders operating their rides in tight circles, and the giant Fez hat one cycle pulled. There was something for everyone, with tumbling gymnasts to a few small floats and, yes, even a red-and-white cement mixer.

