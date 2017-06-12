Man charged for pushing woman from moving car
A Twin Lakes man is being held on $7,500 bond after he allegedly pushed a woman out of a moving vehicle. Skyler M. Volbrecht, 20, had his initial appearance in court Tuesday on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
