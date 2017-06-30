Christ Kneubuehl, Twin Lakes, WI/Brod...

Christ Kneubuehl, Twin Lakes, WI/Brodhead, WI

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Christ E. Kneubuehl, age 56, of Twin Lakes, WI, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, of an apparent heart attack during an armed robbery at Culver's in Madison, WI. He was born on December 24, 1960 in Monroe, WI, the son of Christ E. and Georgina Kneubuehl.

