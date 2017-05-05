Sale at a Amityville Horrora house dr...

Sale at a Amityville Horrora house draws crowds

May 5, 2017 Read more: Kenosha News

For $300 each, you can purchase the iconic "eye" windows used to transform Oakwood Manor in the former village of Silver Lake into the Amityville Horror house for the 2005 movie remake. They are among the items at the estate sale, which continues through Sunday.

