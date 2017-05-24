Parades and ceremonies set for Memorial Day 2017 in Silver Lake and Twin Lakes
Memorial Day observance will begin in Silver Lake with the annual Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 parade at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The parade begins at Riverview School, heads east on Prosser Street to Cogswell Drive and then south to 1st Street. It then goes west on Lake Street and then turns north on 2nd Street and finally east on North Street ending in the parking lot at the American Legion Hall parking lot.
