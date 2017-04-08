Students get the rhythm at Wilmot Ban...

Students get the rhythm at Wilmot Band Festival

Apr 8, 2017 Read more: Kenosha News

This year, letting the band students choose what songs to play for the sixth annual Wilmot Band Festival at Wilmot High School resulted in a fun mix of music. "We went with the theme of the national election in social studies and had the students nominate the songs they wanted to play," said Wilmot High band director John Sorensen.

