Twin Lakes yard waste and recycling center relocating; sticker to be required
The Twin Lakes yard waste and recycling center will move and a sticker showing that users are residents will now be required, the village announced this week. The move of the center to the public works facility on Burlington Avenue will make the system more efficient for public works employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West of the I.
Add your comments below
Twin Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar 17
|Help
|77
|Solo pleasure (Jul '13)
|Mar 9
|Stone6357
|4
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
Find what you want!
Search Twin Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC