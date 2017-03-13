Twin Lakes one of the statea s Top 50...

Twin Lakes one of the statea s Top 50 safest communities: report

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Kenosha News

The village of Twin Lakes, with a population of more than 5,000 and its own police department, made the list of "safe cities," released Thursday by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The council ranked Twin Lakes 37th on its Top 50 list, based on combined data from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Reports and population data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twin Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Mar 17 Help 77
Solo pleasure (Jul '13) Mar 9 Stone6357 4
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
TDS internet outage Jan '17 lurker 1
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Big Dick 2
News burlington (Sep '11) Jun '16 joe blukowski 5
See all Twin Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twin Lakes Forum Now

Twin Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twin Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Twin Lakes, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC