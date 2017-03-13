Twin Lakes one of the statea s Top 50 safest communities: report
The village of Twin Lakes, with a population of more than 5,000 and its own police department, made the list of "safe cities," released Thursday by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The council ranked Twin Lakes 37th on its Top 50 list, based on combined data from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Reports and population data.
Twin Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Mar 17
|Help
|77
|Solo pleasure (Jul '13)
|Mar 9
|Stone6357
|4
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|TDS internet outage
|Jan '17
|lurker
|1
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
