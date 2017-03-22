Dementia adult day program seeks volu...

Dementia adult day program seeks volunteers

Wednesday Mar 22

Volunteers are needed to help at Daybreak, an adult day program for people who are experiencing Alzheimer's or other related dementia. Daybreak is located at 701 N Lake Ave. Twin Lakes.

