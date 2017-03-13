Community Library surveying the public

Community Library surveying the public

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Kenosha News

The Community Library is conducting a survey as part of its strategic planning process to gather information on perception, usage and changes people would like to see. "We need to hear what people in the community want their library to provide - what role" it should play, according to library director LeeAnn Briese.

Twin Lakes, WI

