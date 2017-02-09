Five Star to Host Body Tech Summit
Five Star Race Car Bodies has announced it will hold a summit for tech inspectors at its Twin Lakes, WI facility on March 10-11. The summit will act as a training and informational seminar for template-style Late Model body inspection protocol.
