Homeroom: Central High School continues to fly
For sharing their love of aviation with students from another school the Central High School STEM Aviation Club earns School Standout status this week. The club recently invited students from Shoreland Lutheran School to help them with the aircraft members are building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twin Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec 2
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|burlington (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|joe blukowski
|5
|Music Teacher - Band and Choir - Catholic Centr... (May '16)
|May '16
|Catholic cousin
|1
|Heads up for DRUNKS (May '16)
|May '16
|1291 Tombeau
|1
|whats next trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Twin Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC