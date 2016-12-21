Homeroom: Central High School continu...

Homeroom: Central High School continues to fly

Tuesday Dec 6

For sharing their love of aviation with students from another school the Central High School STEM Aviation Club earns School Standout status this week. The club recently invited students from Shoreland Lutheran School to help them with the aircraft members are building.

